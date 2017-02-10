Kalamazoo Junior Symphony To Present Romance-Themed Concert

The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Valentine's Day with an abundance of romantic favorites, including the Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture by Tchaikovsky, and Wagner's Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde. Austin Haley Berman, winner of the bronze medal in the 2016 Stulberg International String Competition, will also join the KJSO to perform the famous Violin Concerto by Tchaikovsky. Conductor Andrew Koehler shares the stories behind these iconic works.

An interview with Andrew Koehler, conductor of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.