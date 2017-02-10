Kalamazoo Junior Symphony To Present Romance-Themed Concert

By 57 minutes ago

A closeup of a rose at the Raleigh Little Theatre Rose Garden, Raleigh, NC
Credit Smythe Richbourg

The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Valentine's Day with an abundance of romantic favorites, including the Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture by Tchaikovsky, and Wagner's Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde. Austin Haley Berman, winner of the bronze medal in the 2016 Stulberg International String Competition, will also join the KJSO to perform the famous Violin Concerto by Tchaikovsky. Conductor Andrew Koehler shares the stories behind these iconic works.


Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra
Andrew Koehler

