Three works by three Czech composers form the program "Between Worlds" which will be performed by the Kalamazoo Philharmonia on Saturday. Although Dvorak's 'New World' Symphony overshadows Suk's Fantastic Scherzo and Janacek's Sinfonietta ​in popularity, music director Andrew Koehler deftly ties them together with stories about their composition and histories.

An interview with Andrew Koehler

