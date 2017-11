Andrew Koehler will conduct Richard Strauss' monumental Alpine Symphony and serve as the violin soloist in Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for violin and viola, K. 364, in a concert with the Kalamazoo Philharmonia on Sunday at 4 pm at Kalamazoo College. Koehler and viola soloist Jun-Ching Lin preview the concert with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Andrew Koehler and Jun-Ching Lin

