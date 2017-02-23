Kalamazoo Public Schools Closed Friday, Due To Illness

Kalamazoo Public Schools will be closed Friday, February 24th due to illness.

A news release from KPS says that the decision to close the schools was made due to 1,900 children absent, sent home sick or complaining of flu-like symptoms. The district says it decided to close all schools Friday after discussions with the Kalamazoo County Health and Human Services Department. The release from KPS:

With approximately 1,900 children absent, sent home sick, or complaining of ill health with stomach related or flu-like symptoms today, the Kalamazoo Public Schools, after discussions with Kalamazoo County Health and Human Services, will close Friday, Feb. 24. The closure will allow Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for those that are sick to recover and will give KPS the opportunity to clean and disinfect buildings.

The closure of KPS follows several other districts closing in recent weeks due to illness. Comstock Schools was closed on Thursday. Climax-Scotts Schools are also closed on Friday. School officials are urging people who are sick to stay home to avoid spreading the illness.