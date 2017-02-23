Kalamazoo Public Schools Closed Friday, Due To Illness

By 3 minutes ago

File photo
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo Public Schools will be closed Friday, February 24th due to illness. 

A news release from KPS says that the decision to close the schools was made due to 1,900 children absent, sent home sick or complaining of flu-like symptoms. The district says it decided to close all schools Friday after discussions with the Kalamazoo County Health and Human Services Department. The release from KPS:

With approximately 1,900 children absent, sent home sick, or complaining of ill health with stomach related or flu-like symptoms today, the Kalamazoo Public Schools, after discussions with Kalamazoo County Health and Human Services, will close Friday, Feb. 24. The closure will allow Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for those that are sick to recover and will give KPS the opportunity to clean and disinfect buildings.

The closure of KPS follows several other districts closing in recent weeks due to illness. Comstock Schools was closed on Thursday. Climax-Scotts Schools are also closed on Friday. School officials are urging people who are sick to stay home to avoid spreading the illness. 

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Public Schools
Health
Education

Related Content

Kalamazoo Schools Files Lawsuit Against School Reform Office

By 22 hours ago
WMUK

The Kalamazoo and Saginaw School District have formally filed a lawsuit against the State School Reform Office. 

KPS Sues Over Possible Closure of Schools

By Feb 16, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo Public Schools will take the state to court to prevent the potential closure of two elementary schools. The district announced Thursday that it plans to file a lawsuit against the School Reform Office next week in the Michigan Court of Claims.

KPS Superintendent Michael Rice says that Saginaw’s public schools have joined the lawsuit, which also includes several KPS parents.

Court Of Appeals Tells McLaren-Flint Hospital To Hand Over Legionella Documents

By Cheyna Roth Dec 21, 2016
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Court of Appeals is ordering a Flint hospital to hand over documents about the water crisis. 

WSW: Will Betsy DeVos As Education Secretary Mean More Charter Schools?

By Feb 13, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, The Associated Press / AP

Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Gary Miron says traditionally the Secretary of Education is not seen as a powerful position, but he says so far the Trump administration, has shown that “we should expect the unexpected.”