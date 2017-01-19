Kalamazoo Residents Organize Against Trump Policies On National Resist Day

About 50 people gathered for National Resist Day in Bronson Park last night. It’s a national event created to organize people against the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump. People in the crowd expressed concerns about losing the Affordable Care Act as well as their civil rights.

Kalamazoo resident and grassroots organizer Iris Potter helped plan the event. She says Trump opponents need to make organized protests and stop focusing on the election.

“It tore us up and it divided us, but we’re not divided here and we need to move forward,” said Potter.

Carolyn Sumners is a member Forward Action Michigan. She says the activist group has been calling Congressman Fred Upton to oppose the 21st Century Cures Act - which affects how drugs are tested and brought into the market.

Sumners says people who have never been politically active before want to know how to make a difference.

“We just got shaken awake,” Sumners said of Donald Trump's election win.

Attendants at National Resist Day planned to take action by organizing, calling their representatives, and going to town hall meetings.