Kalamazoo Schools Files Lawsuit Against School Reform Office

The Kalamazoo and Saginaw School District have formally filed a lawsuit against the State School Reform Office.

KPS officials announced their intention to sue the state last week over the possible closure of two schools. Washington Writers Academy and Woodward School For Technology And Research are on a list of school in Michigan that could be closed for consistently poor performance. A news release on Wednesday from the Kalamazoo district announced that the lawsuit had been filed:

The Saginaw Public Schools and the Kalamazoo Public Schools today jointly filed a lawsuit against the Michigan School Reform Office. The suit was unanimously approved and authorized by both the Saginaw Public Schools and the Kalamazoo Public Schools Boards of Education last week.

The filing on the Michigan Court of Claims website lists the Kalamazoo School district, its board of education and two parents – Aleena Evans and Briana Wolverton as plaintiffs.