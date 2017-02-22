Kalamazoo Schools Files Lawsuit Against School Reform Office

By 25 minutes ago

File photo
Credit WMUK

The Kalamazoo and Saginaw School District have formally filed a lawsuit against the State School Reform Office. 

KPS officials announced their intention to sue the state last week over the possible closure of two schools. Washington Writers Academy and Woodward School For Technology And Research are on a list of school in Michigan that could be closed for consistently poor performance. A news release on Wednesday from the Kalamazoo district announced that the lawsuit had been filed:

The Saginaw Public Schools and the Kalamazoo Public Schools today jointly filed a lawsuit against the Michigan School Reform Office. The suit was unanimously approved and authorized by both the Saginaw Public Schools and the Kalamazoo Public Schools Boards of Education last week.

The filing on the Michigan Court of Claims website lists the Kalamazoo School district, its board of education and two parents – Aleena Evans and Briana Wolverton as plaintiffs.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Public Schools
Michigan school reform
Education

Related Content

KPS Sues Over Possible Closure of Schools

By Feb 16, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo Public Schools will take the state to court to prevent the potential closure of two elementary schools. The district announced Thursday that it plans to file a lawsuit against the School Reform Office next week in the Michigan Court of Claims.

KPS Superintendent Michael Rice says that Saginaw’s public schools have joined the lawsuit, which also includes several KPS parents.

KPS Stands By Schools On Closure List

By Feb 1, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

"Our children are not failures." That was the theme of a public forum Wednesday, February 1, on the possibility that the state might close two of Kalamazoo's public schools.

Hoadley Condemns Possible Closing of Two Kalamazoo Schools

By Jan 20, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

A state representative from Kalamazoo says forcing two schools in the city to close or go under state management is a bad idea.

The Washington Writers’ Academy and the Woodward School for Technology and Research have both appeared on the state’s list of failing schools.The Michigan Department of Education could appoint managers to oversee them, but it might also order them closed.

WSW: Will Betsy DeVos As Education Secretary Mean More Charter Schools?

By Feb 13, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, The Associated Press / AP

Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Gary Miron says traditionally the Secretary of Education is not seen as a powerful position, but he says so far the Trump administration, has shown that “we should expect the unexpected.”