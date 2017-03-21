Kalamazoo Will Wait to Vote on Local ID Program

By 35 seconds ago

Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo County has postponed a decision on whether to pursue a countywide ID program. That’s so the task force that’s been studying the idea has time to do more research on how the program would work.

Members of the task force say they’ve got a good start, but they still need to answer some questions before they make a report to commissioners.

Board member Tracy Hall says even without the details, many in the community have voices support for a county-wide ID. Hall says school districts, businesses and two major hospitals are for it, as are the City of Kalamazoo, the City of Portage and Kalamazoo Township.

Commissioner Kevin Wordelman says the he’s impressed with the work the task force has done so far.

“If this group of people got together and recommended that I jump off a bridge I’d probably think about it because this is a lot of really good people working on this,” he said.

Advocates for local IDs say they help people who lack the paperwork for a state ID to access a range of essential services, from banking to health care. In Michigan, the City of Detroit and Washtenaw County have local ID programs.

Kalamazoo’s task force is expected to report back within a few months.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo County

Related Content

County Moves Ahead With Courthouse Land Swap

By Mar 7, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

The commission also heard an update from the local ID task force. The ID project is likely to face an important vote at the board's next meeting.

Kalamazoo County has taken a step toward building a new courthouse, and toward selling its main court building downtown. On Tuesday commissioners said the county can start work on a land swap with MW Acquisitions, which is part of PlazaCorp.

The county would trade its Michigan Avenue Courthouse for property on Kalamazoo Avenue, between Park and Cooley Streets. 

County Approves Stryker Brownfield Project; Hears Update on Homeless Millage

By Feb 21, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

An important piece has fallen into place for Stryker Corporation’s planned expansion in Portage. On Tuesday the Kalamazoo County Commission agreed to a brownfield plan for the site where Stryker wants to build.

The board also heard an update from the county housing commission on its efforts to help homeless families with children find housing.

City Backs Kalamazoo Schools and County IDs

By Feb 20, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Support for keeping two Kalamazoo elementary schools open continues to grow. Kalamazoo City commissioners approved a resolution Monday, Feb. 20, urging the state not to close them.

Washington Writers Academy and Woodward School for Technology and Research are on a list of 38 public schools in Michigan that could be closed because of low student test scores. But Kalamazoo Public School officials plan to sue the State School Reform Office in Lansing to prevent it from closing the schools. Some city commissioners say the city should file an "amicus" brief supporting the lawsuit.

WSW: The Case for a Local ID Card

By Jan 19, 2017
Courtesy of Synod Community Services

What do your bank, the library and your employer have in common? At some point they have probably all asked you for some ID.

You might have also shown an ID card to fill a prescription, or to pick up your kids from school.

That’s no problem if you have a state ID such as a driver’s license. But for millions of Americans, state identification is out of reach. 


County Joins KPS in Protesting Possible School Closures

By Feb 7, 2017
Sehvilla Man / WMUK

The Commission also scrapped a controversial proposal to change its bylaws.

Kalamazoo County has taken a stand against the possible closing of two Kalamazoo public schools. On Tuesday the commission said the Washington Writers’ Academy and the Woodward School for Technology and Research deserved the county’s support.