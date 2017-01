Education director Adam Schumaker and education coordinator Leslie Boughton join Cara Lieurance to preview KeysFest, an annual day-long festival for piano students in the greater Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. Children grades 1-12 sign up to perform in a masterclass, hear their peers perform, and receive feedback from a clinician.

An interview with Adam Schumaker and Leslie Boughton.

The registration deadline is January 31. Keysfest will be held Saturday, February 18. More information is available at the Gilmore Keyboard Festival website.