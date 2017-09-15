KSO Kicks Off Season With Must-Hear Classics

Jennifer Frautschi
Guest violin soloist Jennifer Frautschi and conductor Daniel Brier agree that both the Sibelius Violin Concerto and the Symphony No. 6, "Pathetique," by Tchaikovsky belong on the "Top Ten" lists of concertos and symphonies, and should not be missed. But Brier also advocates strongly for the music of composer George Walker, whose Sinfonia No. 4, "Strands" opens the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra concert. It takes place Saturday in Miller Auditorium at 8 pm.


