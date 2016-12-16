KSO Premieres New 'Night Before Christmas'

Kalamazoo Symphony assistant conductor Daniel Brier and stage director Ben Zylman discuss the symphony's world-premiere adaptation of The Night Before Christmas, which will be performed Sunday in Chenery Auditorium as part of the Family Discovery Series.
With the famous poem as a starting point, the music is newly composed by Brussels-based composer Daniel Capelletti, with a script by Los Angeles-based screenwriter Adam Pasen, a graduate of Western Michigan University.
The Night Before Christmas will be performed Sunday at 3 pm in Chenery Auditorium, with an instrument "petting zoo" activity at 2 pm. Specially-priced tickets are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
