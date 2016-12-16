KSO Premieres New 'Night Before Christmas'

Kalamazoo Symphony assistant conductor Daniel Brier and stage director Ben Zylman discuss the symphony's world-premiere adaptation of The Night Before Christmas, which will be performed Sunday in Chenery Auditorium as part of the Family Discovery Series.

An interview with Daniel Brier and Ben Zylman

With the famous poem as a starting point, the music is newly composed by Brussels-based composer Daniel Capelletti, with a script by Los Angeles-based screenwriter Adam Pasen, a graduate of Western Michigan University.

The Night Before Christmas will be performed Sunday at 3 pm in Chenery Auditorium, with an instrument "petting zoo" activity at 2 pm. Specially-priced tickets are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.

