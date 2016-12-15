Last WMU Concert Of 2016: 'Brass Celebration Of Christmas'

By Dec 15, 2016

Bob White and Michael Gause
Credit C. Lieurance

Hundreds of fall semester concerts have taken place at Western Michigan University, and there's just one more before the winter break. It's the annual A Brass Celebration of Christmas, featuring the Western Brass Quintet and 20 additional brass players and percussionists. Cara Lieurance spoke with Dr. Robert White, professor of trumpet, and graduate assistant trumpeter Michael Gause, about the new and familiar music for this concert, which is the traditional "Christmas card to the community."


Tags: 
WMU
Western Brass Quintet
Bob White
Michael Gause

