Lawmaker Introduces "Yes Means Yes" Legislation

By Cheyna Roth 2 hours ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) A bill in the state Legislature would change how schools teach sex education. The new curriculum would focus on “changing the culture” around sexual assault.

“Under the current system, my daughter will be taught where not to walk, what not to wear, where not to leave her drink, while my sons will never be taught not to be perpetrators,”

said bill sponsor, state Senator Curtis Hertel (D-East Lansing). The bill would require schools that teach sex education to talk about “affirmative consent” as a component of a healthy physical relationship.

Schools would also teach students that silence is not consent, that consent can be taken away at any point, and that the existence of a dating relationship between two people doesn’t imply consent. Students would also talk about sexual assault, dating violence and bystander intervention.

Similar legislation was introduced last year. One concern at the time was that the legislation would promote sexual activity. But Executive Policy Director of the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence Kathy Hagenian said the opposite is true.

“When those students are given that opportunity to have this conversation, they actually become much more comfortable in thinking through what are their boundaries, what is their level of comfort, what is it that they would want or not want,” she said.

The bill does not make sex education a requirement in all schools. Parents would also still be able to pull their kids out of the sex education class. Hertel said he hopes the bill will get a committee hearing soon.

“I think this is really, honestly, just trying to teach people basic respect for their partners and basic respect for other people’s bodies,” he said. “And that shouldn’t be partisan.”

SB 620 was introduced Tuesday. It’s waiting for a committee hearing.

Tags: 
sexual assault
sex education
Education

Related Content

New Sexual Assault Kit Tracker Would Let Victims "Be Their Own Best Advocate"

By Cheyna Roth Oct 5, 2017
WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may start tracking its sexual assault evidence kits. An amendment to the state’s budget would pay for the required software and training. 

WSW: Boys Club Saved His Life, Now He Heads Kalamazoo's Site

By Jun 22, 2017
Earlene McMichael | WMUK

When Chris Harris-Wimsatt was a boy, his local Boys Club in Raleigh, N.C., was more than a place to have fun. "It was not only a place that saved my life, but gave me life," he tells WMUK's Earlene McMichael today in a very personal interview on the WestSouthwest public-affairs show. Starting around 5 years old, he often had to scrounge up his own food because he was left home alone for weeks at a time, he recalls. By age 11, he wanted to die. Now Harris-Wimsatt says he is paying forward the caring support that his club leaders gave him as the new head of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo


WSW: Back To School, Keep An Eye Out For Anxiety

By Aug 24, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Teacher Anne Lape says it’s normal for students to be anxious about the start of a new school year. But she says parents should be aware of the signs that a child is suffering from anxiety.