Lawmakers Attempt To Override State Department On Marijuana Dispensaries

By Cheyna Roth 2 hours ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Lansing say they want a seamless transition as marijuana dispensaries start to get licensed. Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation Wednesday. 

A few Republicans have voiced support of the bills. The legislation would let dispensaries keep their doors open while they wait for a license. Pot shops have to close their doors by December 15th or risk not getting a license. That’s the same day a state board will begin accepting applications for licenses.

A state department overseeing medical marijuana dispensaries announced this rule earlier in the month. Patients and dispensary owners decried the decision. They say cutting off a source of medication would be bad for patient’s health.

“I thought that this was taken care of. I thought that we were done coming here and fighting for this,”

said Ida Chinonis. Her daughter Bella has been a medical marijuana patient for years.

“I don’t understand why we are still here. We need safe access. I cannot stockpile five different medications for over a year.”

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says its rule ensures the licensing procedure is fair and efficient.

But military veteran Justin Nichols, who uses marijuana medication for pain and to help him sleep, says the department’s rule is a slap in the face to veterans.

“This is providing a massive benefit,” he said. “I would say the biggest one was letting me get outside of myself.”

Representative Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor) is a House bill sponsor while Senator David Knezek (D-Dearborn Heights) is a bill sponsor in the other chamber. Rabhi said the state department overreached.

“It can be a matter of life and death,” he said. “So we can’t stand on the sidelines and let the government stand in the way of people getting safe access to care.”

Tags: 
medical marijuana
marijuana
Health
State Government

Related Content

State Licensing Department To Allow All-In-One Marijuana Shops

By Cheyna Roth Sep 22, 2017
Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The state’s licensing department has started to release details about the future of medical marijuana regulation in Michigan. 

State Creates Medical Marijuana Agency

By Apr 14, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) There’s a new office overseeing Michigan’s medical marijuana program. The Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation will issue licenses to growers, distributors, retailers and patients under a new system. 

Audit Finds State Not Tracking Medical Marijuana Doctors

By Nov 3, 2016
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) The state agency responsible for Michigan’s medical marijuana program says changes are in store. That’s after an audit found it’s not tracking doctors who approve medical marijuana cards. 

Report Says Michigan Needs Better Palliative Care For Cancer Patients

By Cheyna Roth Aug 7, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) A report says Michigan’s healthcare system does not do as well as other states in providing complete care for people with cancer. An American Cancer Society report is suggesting for what’s called patient-centered treatment. 

WSW: Vaccination And Waiver Debate Continues In Michigan

By May 25, 2017
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Vaccine.jpg
National Cancer Institute/Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

Bridge Reporter Mike Wilkinson says when state health officials enacted new rules on immunizations to attend school “They didn’t want it to be easier to get a waiver than it was to get a shot.”