Lawmaker's Bill To Eliminate Time Change To Get Committee Hearing This Week

By Cheyna Roth 31 seconds ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Legislation to end Daylight Savings Time in Michigan is scheduled to get a hearing this week. 

If you are one of those people who hates adjusting to a time change twice a year, you just might be in luck. The legislation would put Michigan at Eastern Standard Time and keep it there.

Republican Representative Peter Lucido is a bill sponsor. He says the state should -

“Set it and forget it. Lock the clock once and for all. Stay on daylight savings because we’re already there for over nine months out of the year.”

Two other states currently do not have daylight savings time – Arizona and Hawaii.

