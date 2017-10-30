Lawmakers Present Elder Care Study Bill Before House Committee

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan may do a one-time study looking at what kind of care seniors will need – and whether they can afford it.

Republican Representative Beth Griffin of Mattawan is a bill sponsor. She says 70% of people over the age of 65 will eventually need some type of long-term care.

“The unfortunate thing is, is that right now it is very difficult if not impossible to figure out which services they will need because there is not yet a publically available source of data to go to.”

Democratic Representative Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo says people turn 65 every day but the long-term insurance market is unstable.

“All that together means that a storm is coming. We have an opportunity with this bill to get ahead of this problem.”

Hoadley says the report will help lawmakers figure out what resources are necessary to make sure the types of care needed are affordable and accessible. The study would look at different options for long-term care, especially nursing homes. From there, lawmakers could come up with ways to make the care affordable for seniors – whether it’s through tax credits, support programs, or something else.