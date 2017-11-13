Lawmakers Step In On School Mascot Issue

By Cheyna Roth 38 minutes ago

File photo of supporters and opponents of the Paw Paw "Redskins" at a school board meeting in February
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in Lansing want to make schools get rid of mascots that may be considered racially insensitive. 

The legislation would prevent all kinds of potentially racially insensitive monikers – from the Escanaba Eskymos to the Athens Indians. Some schools say they aren’t racist and the communities have a proud history with these mascots. Democratic Senator Ian Conyers is a bill sponsor.

“I think the control of those appropriations, especially on high school levels, should be up to the people whose heritage is being defined.”

If a school wants to keep a mascot it would have to get a waiver from the state Board of Education and Department of Civil Rights – or risk financial penalties.

The mascot issue recently came up when Paw Paw school district wanted to keep its mascot – the Redskins. The school board voted to keep the nickname. Proponents say it is a point of pride and not racist.

Tags: 
native american mascots
native american
Education
State Government

