Legislature Moving On After No-Fault Collapse

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature returns to the state Capitol Tuesday. This will be the first time lawmakers will convene since the collapse last week of an effort to overhaul the state’s auto no-fault insurance law. 

The state House was intently focusesd on the effort to bring down insurance rates by allowing consumers to choose limited medical benefits. But the effort went down in overwhelming defeat.

House Speaker Tom Leonard backed the plan. He says the issue’s not dead, but he’s got other priorities.

“It has sucked a lot of oxygen out of the room, so certainly I’m ready to move on to other things.”

Those include improving mental health services, local government pensions, and getting more high school students interested in skilled trades.

