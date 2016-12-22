LHI Live: Jazz Piano Carols With Anthony Healy

With the leaves changing color, a crispness to the air, and the beer turning darker, the time is ripe for another visit from The Brass Rail - Mike McMinn (cornet, trumpet), Roger Lynch (cornet, trumpet), Chris Garrett (horn) John Dickey (trombone) and Fritz MacDonald (tuba). Formed two years ago, they can be found regularly at the Old Dog Tavern, and Arcadia Ales, among other venues. They'll be at Bell's Brewery for the Kalamazoo Bach Festival's Bachtoberfest on September 29.

Wherever they go, the Brass Rail brings its trademark iPads filled with hundreds of arrangements for brass quintet. In WMUK's Takeda studio, they play a mix of swing, ragtime, classical, Tin Pan Alley, American folk - and as a nod to Oktoberfest, German polkas!