LHI Live: Jazz Piano Carols With Anthony Healy

Anthony Healy is a pianist and educator who recently earned his master's degree in music at Western Michigan University, where he studied with Jeremy Siskind. In addition to teaching at Crescendo Academy and for the Gilmore Keyboard Festival outreach programs, he performs regularly in Kalamazoo at Ouzos Pub & European Grill on Friday nights and at the Sunday Jazz Brunch at The Old Dog Tavern, usually with a revolving list of musicians. On short notice, Healy agreed to bring some holiday cheer to WMUK's studio, playing his impromptu settings of favorite carols.