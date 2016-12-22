LHI Live: Jazz Piano Carols With Anthony Healy

By 23 seconds ago

Anthony Healy in the Takeda studio at WMUK
Credit C. Lieurance

Anthony Healy is a pianist and educator who recently earned his master's degree in music at Western Michigan University, where he studied with Jeremy Siskind. In addition to teaching at Crescendo Academy and for the Gilmore Keyboard Festival outreach programs, he performs regularly in Kalamazoo at Ouzos Pub & European Grill on Friday nights and at the Sunday Jazz Brunch at The Old Dog Tavern, usually with a revolving list of musicians. On short notice, Healy agreed to bring some holiday cheer to WMUK's studio, playing his impromptu settings of favorite carols.


Tags: 
Anthony Healy
WMU
Let's Hear It

Related Content

LHI Live: Happy Oktoberfest From The Brass Rail

By Sep 27, 2016
C. Lieurance

With the leaves changing color, a crispness to the air, and the beer turning darker, the time is ripe for another visit from The Brass Rail - Mike McMinn (cornet, trumpet), Roger Lynch (cornet, trumpet), Chris Garrett (horn) John Dickey (trombone) and Fritz MacDonald (tuba). Formed two years ago, they can be found regularly at the Old Dog Tavern, and Arcadia Ales, among other venues. They'll be at Bell's Brewery for the Kalamazoo Bach Festival's Bachtoberfest on September 29.

Wherever they go, the Brass Rail brings its trademark iPads filled with hundreds of arrangements for brass quintet. In WMUK's Takeda studio, they play a mix of swing, ragtime, classical, Tin Pan Alley, American folk - and as a nod to Oktoberfest, German polkas!


LHI Live: Jeremy Siskind & Keith Hall at WMUK

By , & Jun 10, 2013
Gerry Szymanski

We're proud to welcome award-winning jazz pianist Jeremy Siskind as our first Let's Hear It guest to perform at WMUK in the Yoshimi Takeda Performance Studio. 

LHI Live: As the Sea, with Nashon Holloway, Mark Niskanen, Andrew Rose & Christian Euman

By & Mar 28, 2014
C. Lieurance

A combo of prodigiously talented young jazz musicians who met at Western Michigan University, As The Sea is noted for the close communication between the players themselves and between the players and the audience. One of the group's favorite venues is an intimate house concert, an atmosphere they reproduced in WMUK's Takeda Studio.