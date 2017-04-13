LHI Live: The Last Gasp Collective

WMUK contributor Craig Freeman hosts a session at WMUK with The Last Gasp Collective, whose energetic live shows are drawing bigger and bigger crowds in southwest Michigan. The group's blend of hip-hop, soul, R&B, jazz, and funk draws upon the eclectic talents of the group, which is fronted by two vocalists: Jay Jackson and Ashley Hicks. Interwoven in the mix are solo cellist Jordan Hamilton, Xavier Bonner on flute/saxophone, Jon Boyd on keyboards, Joel Pixley-Fink on bass, Terrence Smith, drums, and Nicholas Baxter, auxilliary percussion.
The Last Gasp Collective performed a wide selection of songs in a live performance at WMUK, including "Saving Grace," Small Town," Surgeon General," and "Boom."
