LHI Live: The Last Gasp Collective

By & Martin Klemm & Craig Freeman 6 minutes ago

The Last Gasp Collective, in the Takeda Studio at WMUK
Credit C. Lieurance

WMUK contributor Craig Freeman hosts a session at WMUK with The Last Gasp Collective, whose energetic live shows are drawing bigger and bigger crowds in southwest Michigan. The group's blend of hip-hop, soul, R&B, jazz, and funk draws upon the eclectic talents of the group, which is fronted by two vocalists:  Jay Jackson and Ashley Hicks.  Interwoven in the mix are solo cellist Jordan Hamilton, Xavier Bonner on flute/saxophone, Jon Boyd on keyboards, Joel Pixley-Fink on bass, Terrence Smith, drums, and Nicholas Baxter, auxilliary percussion. 

The Last Gasp Collective performed a wide selection of songs in a live performance at WMUK, including "Saving Grace," Small Town," Surgeon General," and "Boom." 


Tags: 
Let's Hear It
Last Gasp Collective

