Listening To Ladies: Anna Höstman

Anna Hostman's Forest/ La Forêt (2016) sculptural installation with sound created at the Matralab, Concordia University
Credit Ralitsa Doncheva

WMUK is featuring Kalamazoo resident Elisabeth Blair's Listening To Ladies podcasts on Mondays at 10:00 am this month. They grew out of Blair's desire to discover and shed light on the work of current and past composers who are women.


About Canadian composer Anna Höstman, Blair writes: As an artist working in sound and composition, Anna has had her works performed in Canada, China, the United States, England, Mexico, Italy and Russia. Her music seeks out sensory and tactile encounters with the world while also extending into story, memory, history, and landscape. Furthermore, her interest in the experimental use of language and text often results in the creative exploration of processes where source materials can be broken down into fragments and put into new relationships with each other.

In a pre-episode discussion, Cara Lieurance talks to Blair about her experience interviewing Höstman in Toronto, and talks about Höstman's non-traditional compositional approach.

