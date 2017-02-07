Listening To Ladies: Jessie Montgomery

By 3 minutes ago

Jessie Montgomery
Credit Jiyang Chen

  

WMUK is featuring Kalamazoo resident Elisabeth Blair's Listening To Ladies podcasts on Mondays at 10:00 am as they become available. The podcasts grew out of Blair's desire to discover and shed light on the work of current and past composers who are women.

Prior to the podcast, Blair tells Cara Lieurance that being singled out as a "woman composer" is unwelcome to some. But she is spurred on by the extreme under-representation of women composer in classical music, saying, "The reason you can't name a woman composer isn't because they aren't there."

About this week's guest, Blair summarizesJessie Montgomery is a New York native violinist, composer and music educator. Since 1999 Jessie has been affiliated with The Sphinx Organization, which supports the accomplishments of young African-American and Latino string players. Since 2012 Jessie has held a post as Composer-in-Residence with the Sphinx Virtuosi. An active chamber musician and collaborator, Jessie has performed with the highly acclaimed Catalyst Quartet, raved by the New York Times as “invariably energetic and finely burnished…performing with earthly vigor.” She was a co-founder of PUBLIQuartet, an ensemble of composers and arrangers playing their own music as well as that of emerging and established contemporary composers. Jessie holds a Bachelor’s degree from The Juilliard School in violin performance and a Master’s Degree in composition and film scoring from New York University. Her primary violin teachers have been Sally Thomas and Ann Setzer and her composition teachers and mentors include Ira Newborn, Joan Tower, Derek Bermel and Laura Kaminsky.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Elisabeth Blair
Listening To Ladies
Jessie Montgomery

Related Content

Listening To Ladies: Augusta Cecconi-Bates

By Jan 30, 2017
Elisabeth Blair, via listeningtoladies.com

WMUK is featuring Kalamazoo resident Elisabeth Blair's Listening To Ladies podcasts on Mondays at 10:00 am this month. They grew out of Blair's desire to discover and shed light on the work of current and past composers who are women.


Listening To Ladies: Pamela Z

By Jan 23, 2017
Rubra, courtesty of Ars Electronica

WMUK is featuring Kalamazoo resident Elisabeth Blair's Listening To Ladies podcasts on Mondays at 10:00 am this month. They grew out of Blair's desire to discover and shed light on the work of current and past composers who are women.


Listening To Ladies: Anna Höstman

By Jan 25, 2017
Ralitsa Doncheva

WMUK is featuring Kalamazoo resident Elisabeth Blair's Listening To Ladies podcasts on Mondays at 10:00 am this month. They grew out of Blair's desire to discover and shed light on the work of current and past composers who are women.


'Listening To Ladies,' Focusing on Women Composers, Debuts on WMUK

By Jan 10, 2017
Dan Diffendale

Composer Elisabeth Blair grew up in the singer/songwriter scene, where it's common to find women performers and writers. So when she began moving into the field of classical composition, she noticed the absence of past and present composers who are women. They were rarely discussed, performed, or mentioned in textbooks. As a challenge to herself, Blair decided to feature one woman composer a day on a Facebook page. At the time, she wasn't sure it would continue for more than a month.

'Listening To Ladies' Creator Elisabeth Blair Puts Spotlight On Women Composers

By Oct 4, 2016
latitude49.com

Elisabeth Blair, a graduate student in composition at Western Michigan University, had a background in the egalitarian world of singer-songwriters before changing her focus to classical music study. There, she was confronted by a longstanding lack of recognition for women composers, past and present. She asked herself, "Where are the other composers like me?" and, "Why, in a season of concerts by top American orchestras in 2015, were only two percent of the works written by women?"