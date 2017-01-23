Listening To Ladies: Pamela Z

By 1 minute ago

Performance artist and composer Pamela Z, at Ars Electronica in 2008 in Linz, Austria
Credit Rubra, courtesty of Ars Electronica

WMUK is featuring Kalamazoo resident Elisabeth Blair's Listening To Ladies podcasts on Mondays at 10:00 am this month. They grew out of Blair's desire to discover and shed light on the work of current and past composers who are women.


Blair writes: Pamela Z is a composer/performer and media artist who makes solo works combining a wide range of vocal techniques with electronic processing, samples, gesture activated MIDI controllers, and video. She has toured extensively throughout the US, Europe, and Japan. Her work has been presented at venues and exhibitions including Bang on a Can (NY), the Japan Interlink Festival, Other Minds (SF), the Venice Biennale, and the Dakar Biennale. She's created installations and has composed scores for dance, film, and chamber ensembles. Her awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Doris Duke Artist Impact Award, Creative Capital, the Herb Alpert Award, MAP, the ASCAP Award, an Ars Electronica honorable mention, the NEA/Japan-US Fellowship, and a Djerrassi Resident Artist Program residency.

In a post-episode discussion with Cara Lieurance, Blair says that as a neophyte podcaster, it took some courage on her part to email Pamela Z, whose work she admired, to ask for an interview. She was excited to receive an immediate affirmative reply. Blair describes her trip to San Francisco to visit Z's studio.

Tags: 
Listening To Ladies
Pamela Z
Elisabeth Blair

Related Content

'Listening To Ladies,' Focusing on Women Composers, Debuts on WMUK

By Jan 10, 2017
Dan Diffendale

Composer Elisabeth Blair grew up in the singer/songwriter scene, where it's common to find women performers and writers. So when she began moving into the field of classical composition, she noticed the absence of past and present composers who are women. They were rarely discussed, performed, or mentioned in textbooks. As a challenge to herself, Blair decided to feature one woman composer a day on a Facebook page. At the time, she wasn't sure it would continue for more than a month.

'Listening To Ladies' Creator Elisabeth Blair Puts Spotlight On Women Composers

By Oct 4, 2016
latitude49.com

Elisabeth Blair, a graduate student in composition at Western Michigan University, had a background in the egalitarian world of singer-songwriters before changing her focus to classical music study. There, she was confronted by a longstanding lack of recognition for women composers, past and present. She asked herself, "Where are the other composers like me?" and, "Why, in a season of concerts by top American orchestras in 2015, were only two percent of the works written by women?"