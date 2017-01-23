Listening To Ladies: Pamela Z

WMUK is featuring Kalamazoo resident Elisabeth Blair's Listening To Ladies podcasts on Mondays at 10:00 am this month. They grew out of Blair's desire to discover and shed light on the work of current and past composers who are women.

Episode 2 of Listening To Ladies, with Pamela Z, hopsted and produced by Elisabeth Blair.

Blair writes: Pamela Z is a composer/performer and media artist who makes solo works combining a wide range of vocal techniques with electronic processing, samples, gesture activated MIDI controllers, and video. She has toured extensively throughout the US, Europe, and Japan. Her work has been presented at venues and exhibitions including Bang on a Can (NY), the Japan Interlink Festival, Other Minds (SF), the Venice Biennale, and the Dakar Biennale. She's created installations and has composed scores for dance, film, and chamber ensembles. Her awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Doris Duke Artist Impact Award, Creative Capital, the Herb Alpert Award, MAP, the ASCAP Award, an Ars Electronica honorable mention, the NEA/Japan-US Fellowship, and a Djerrassi Resident Artist Program residency.

In a post-episode discussion with Cara Lieurance, Blair says that as a neophyte podcaster, it took some courage on her part to email Pamela Z, whose work she admired, to ask for an interview. She was excited to receive an immediate affirmative reply. Blair describes her trip to San Francisco to visit Z's studio.