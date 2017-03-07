March Is Play The Recorder Month

Three kinds of recorder end-joint bells
Credit Melanie Cook

As an instrument for adults, the recorder has a lot to offer, says Karen Woodworth, director of  the Kalamazoo Recorder Players. The group will celebrate Play The Recorder Month with a public performance at Sarkozy Bakery, Sunday at 11:00 am. Woodworth says they'll play Baroque dances, Irish ditties, and various pieces for different combinations of soprano, alto and tenor recorders. Play The Recorder Month is sponsored every year by the American Recorder Society


Arcadia Winds Continues Season With Jacobs, Rimsky-Korsakov

By Jan 27, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Arcadia Winds, joined by pianist Barbara Hong, will present a free concert at 7:30 pm at the Ladies Library Building tonight. The concert begins with an early Romance for clarinet and piano by Richard Strauss, followed by the Sextet for Piano and Winds by British composer Arnold Jacobs, who composed it in memoriam to the horn player Aubrey Brain. The final piece is the Quintet for Piano and Winds, Op posth by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Although it was an early work, it remained unpublished due to the composer's disappointment at not winning a competition with it as a student. Horn player Ron Chase, Barbara Hong, and Paula Jamison of the Ladies Library Association join Cara Lieurance to talk about the works on the program. 

 


At Gilmore Fest, Corina Marti To Play Instrument Depicted In Medieval Paintings Of Angels

By May 12, 2016
A. den Teuling

The clavisimbalum is a small keyboard, with wire strings, whose mechanism works like a harpsichord. Medieval music specialist Corina Marti says there are no surviving original instruments, but luckily, a 15th century Dutch instrument maker wrote down instructions for how to make one, and musicologists were able to use medieval artwork to help recreate the instrument.