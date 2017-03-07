March Is Play The Recorder Month

As an instrument for adults, the recorder has a lot to offer, says Karen Woodworth, director of the Kalamazoo Recorder Players. The group will celebrate Play The Recorder Month with a public performance at Sarkozy Bakery, Sunday at 11:00 am. Woodworth says they'll play Baroque dances, Irish ditties, and various pieces for different combinations of soprano, alto and tenor recorders. Play The Recorder Month is sponsored every year by the American Recorder Society.

An interview with Karen Woodworth of the Kalamazoo Recorder Players.

