Meet The Battle Creek City Commission Candidates

On Tuesday, November 7, voters in Battle Creek will pick all nine members of the City Commission. They will elect someone to represent each of the city's five wards as well as four at-large commissioners.

Listen to the Battle Creek City Commission candidate forum on October 16

On Monday, October 16, all but two the 21 candidates in the race spoke at a public forum sponsored by WMUK and the Battle Creek Enquirer in the Binda Performing Arts Center at Kellogg Community College.

There are three candidates running in Ward One: Kristin Blood, John Griifin, and Mary Lou Ramon. The candidates in the Second Ward are Lynn Ward Gray and John A. Kenefick. Kate Flores and Patrick A. O'Donnell are running in Ward Three. And there are four contenders in Ward Four: Dan Boyd (absent), Jane C. Parikh, Allen M. Sherwood, and Christopher Simmons. The Fifth Ward candidates are Shane Farlin, Sr., and Dave Walters.

Seven candidates are running for the four at-large seats on the Battle Creek City Commission. They are Susan Baldwin, Mark A. Behnke, Johnny Cash (absent), Kaytee Faris, Lester Earl Johnson, Adriane Pike MacCreery, and Sherry Sofia.

The new commission will select Battle Creek's mayor after the election.

