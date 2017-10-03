Meet Chris Ludwa, The New Kalamazoo Bach Festival Music Director

Chris Ludwa, the new music director of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival, speaks with Cara Lieurance about his dual passions for singing and social justice, and how he plans to bring them together in his role as leader of a 60 member chorus. On Thursday at Bell's Brewery, the chorus will host Bachtoberfest!, an event to raise funds for the chorus and hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. It starts at 7 pm, with music performances by Who Hit John? Missin' Peace, and Brass Rail. Ludwa says it will also be the unofficial debut of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Beer Chorus.

An interview with Chris Ludwa

