Members of Michigan Legislative Black Caucus Meet With MSP Colonel

By Chenya Roth 14 minutes ago

File photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus met with the head of the Michigan State Police Thursday. The meeting was to address concerns about a meme Colonel Kriste Etue posted on Facebook. It called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem “degenerates.” 

Members of the caucus called for Etue’s resignation or firing. Representative Sheldon Neeley is chair of the caucus and was at the meeting. He said the caucus is withholding comment until it meets with Governor Rick Snyder.

“It was cordial,” he said. “It was a cordial meeting. It was adults having a dialogue about a very serious issue.”

Etue has apologized and said the post was a mistake. The governor has said he won’t fire Etue. However, Etue will face an internal review by Michigan State Police.

Neeley did say members raised their concerns to the colonel during the meeting.

“You know the concerns that many Michiganders have as it relates to the Facebook post,” he said. “And other issues about the culture of MSP.”

The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus also asked to meet with the governor. Neeley said the group will meet with Governor Snyder next week. He said,

“We’re moving forward making sure that we have a good outcome out of this unfortunate situation.”

Tags: 
protests
michigan state police
Rick Snyder
State Government

Related Content

Snyder Says He Plans To Meet With Black Lawmakers

By Oct 3, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder - file photo
Cheyna Roth, Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he plans to meet with black state lawmakers to hear their concerns following a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the Michigan State Police. 

House Democrats Link Arms During Pledge To Support Right To Protest

By Sep 29, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Ten state House Democrats linked arms Thursday during the Pledge of Allegiance in lieu of putting their hands over their hearts. They say it was to show solidarity with NFL players and to protest a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the Michigan State Police. 

Snyder Says He Will Not Fire State Police Chief Over Facebook Post

By Sep 28, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says there is no reason to fire State Police Colonel Kriste Etue over a controversial Facebook post. Etue has apologized for sharing a meme on her page that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem unpatriotic and “degenerates.” 