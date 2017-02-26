MI-Thrive Coalition Legislation Passes Senate, Heads To State House

By Cheyna Roth 32 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Some state lawmakers want to offer tax incentives to developers who build on blighted land. 

The same kind of incentives came up in Lansing last year – but they didn’t go anywhere, because some lawmakers were worried it would only help big cities like Detroit.

But this time, supporters on both sides of the aisle say the legislation is for cities big and small. Republican Senator Ken Horn says he thinks the momentum that he couldn’t get last year to pass the legislation is there now.

“We’ve made substantial changes from the – from last term and done a lot educating and I think that we’re in pretty good shape.”

The legislation sailed through a full Senate vote and is now awaiting a House committee hearing.

Tags: 
brownfield redevelopment
taxes
State Government

