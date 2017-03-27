Michigan GOP Still Hoping For A Tax Cut Deal

(MPRN-Lansing) At the state Capitol, Republicans are still trying to come together on a plan to cut Michigan’s income tax rate.

A proposal to roll back the rate fell apart last month despite an attempt to force a vote during a marathon state House session. House GOP leaders couldn’t win enough support because they couldn’t explain where they would cut the budget if the income tax were reduced.

House Speaker Tom Leonard says he’d still like to reach a deal.

“I’m open to any discussion that’s going to give the citizens of this state tax relief.”

It probably won’t happen any time soon, but a group of Republican moderates who opposed the earlier plan say a smaller tax cut may still be possible – as long as it doesn’t force a budget crisis.