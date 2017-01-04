Michigan Indigent Criminal Defense Commission Reestablished

(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission will be able to continue its work. Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation Wednesday reestablishing the commission.

It was established in 2013 when Snyder signed legislation that set statewide standards for court appointed public defense attorneys. The commission, among other things, collects data about indigent defense services in Michigan, creates standards for effective representation, and creates requirements for who qualifies for a public defender.

Republican Representative Klint Kesto is a bill sponsor.

“I think they are coming up with good suggestions, the court should take those suggestions, they should work on them, and we should then look and see are they actually working to have better defense counsel for defendants.”

The legislation would also move the commission into the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.