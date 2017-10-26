Michigan Kids Might Get New Option To Clean Their Criminal Records

By Cheyna Roth 17 minutes ago

State Representative John Bizon - file photo
Credit WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) Kids in Michigan might get a new way to keep their criminal records clean. A bill in the state Legislature would let juveniles who meet certain requirements have their criminal record expunged – if they complete a rigorous school program. 

“We want to give these guys and girls a fresh start in life when their initial rollout has been a little bit rocky,”

said bill sponsor Representative John Bizon (R-Battle Creek).

The law currently lets a judge wipe one felony and up to three misdemeanors off their record. That's if the judge decides wiping the record is "consistent with the public welfare". If passed, the law would encourage a judge to expunge a kid's crime if he or she completes the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy. The academy in Battle Creek is a 17-and-a-half month program managed by the Michigan National Guard. It includes two phases and the people in the program live a regimented, military-style life. 

Colonel Jeff Connell is the director of the academy. He says 85-percent of the graduates don’t go back to the old lifestyle that put them in the program to begin with.

“So there is a lot of opportunity, as you know, ten thousand kids basically drop out of high school annually,” he said. “So there’s a lot of help that’s needed out there.”

Bizon said one of the benefits of the program is that the staff works with the kids even after they graduate.

“We give them a group of teachers who are very interested in their long-term welfare,” he said. “They very much become like family.”

The House passed HB 4768 unanimously on Wednesday. It’s now on its way to the Senate.

Tags: 
juvenile crime
criminal justice
State Government

Related Content

Law Boosts Alternatives for Juvenile Offenders

By Jun 24, 2016

Governor Rick Snyder has signed a law that encourages judges to send younger offenders into alternatives to jail and programs that put them into contact with adults who commit crimes.

The new law represents a re-thinking of juvenile justice policies in place since the 1990s that have treated young offenders as adults.

WSW: Help Poverty, Help Children Undergirds City of Kalamazoo's New Initiative

By Apr 30, 2015
Ed Yourdon / flickr

A year of behind-the-scenes work is culminating today in the City of Kalamazoo's first event as part of its new Shared Prosperity Kalamazoo initiative aimed at reducing poverty, especially among children. At 7 o'clock tonight, officials invite the public to hear a message of hope and strategy from Richard V. Reeves, a senior fellow in economic studies at The Brookings Institution. He speaks at the Fetzer Center on the Western Michigan University campus. 

Michigan Courts To Get $3-Million For Intense Probation Program

By Cheyna Roth Oct 10, 2017
Michigan Supreme Court Building - file photo
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has awarded more than three million dollars in grants to circuit courts across the state. It’s to help pay for the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intense probation supervision program in the state. 