Michigan Speaker Of The House Eyes Attorney General Position

By Chenya Roth 3 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s Speaker of the House has his eye on a new government position for 2019. Tom Leonard  announced Thursday he is running for state Attorney General. 

Leonard (R-DeWitt) is in his third term as a State Representative.

“I have fought for conservative reforms and to hold government accountable,”

Leonard said in an announcement video.

“No matter who I may have upset.”

In the video, Leonard lists issues he has worked on, including attempts at an income tax rollback and increased transparency in the Legislature.

Speaking with reporters after House Session, Leonard said he fights for his constituents and wants to keep doing that.

“I can think of no better, no person in the state of Michigan that is better positioned to fight for the people of the state than that of the Attorney General,” he said.

Leonard is a former assistant Attorney General and Genesee County prosecutor.

“Certainly it puts me in a position where I’m uniquely qualified,” Leonard said.

Current Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette is term limited and running for governor. Leonard is the second Republican to announce his candidacy. He joins state Senator Tonya Schuitmaker of Lawton.

For the Democrats, defense attorney Dana Nessel and former US Attorney Pat Miles are running. There isn’t a primary vote for Attorney General. Who the public gets to vote for is decided at each party’s convention next year.

Tags: 
Election 2018
elections
Politics

Related Content

Democratic Candidate for Governor Says He'd Shut Down Enbridge Line 5

By Sep 26, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Gubernatorial hopeful Abdul El-Sayed says an oil pipeline that moves crude though the Straits of Mackinac poses a major threat to the Great Lakes. In Kalamazoo on Tuesday the candidate said that if he were elected governor, he’d use executive power to turn the pipe off while its safety is debated.

WSW: Ballot Proposal Takes Aim At "Heavily Gerrymandered State"

By Sep 18, 2017
Robert Weir / Voters Not Politicians

Former Congressman and state lawmaker Joe Schwarz says gerrymandering, term limits and money in politics are the biggest problems with state government. He’s backing a ballot drive designed to address gerrymandering. 

  

WSW: Legislation Could Make It Harder To "Follow The Money" In Michigan

By Sep 17, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

Michigan Campaign Finance Network Director Craig Mauger says if legislation that would allow candidates to solicit unlimited amounts of money for Super PACs becomes law it will likely mean more negative campaign advertising.


Clerk From Macomb County Announces Campaign For Michigan Secretary Of State

By Cheyna Roth Aug 23, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) A new candidate entered the ring for Michigan Republican Secretary of State nominee Tuesday. Each political party will pick its nominee for Secretary of State at a convention in 2018. Stan Grot hopes the Republicans will choose him. 