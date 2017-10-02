Michigan State Police Leaders Faces Internal Discipline Review

(MPRN-Lansing) An internal review has been launched of a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the Michigan State Police. Colonel Kriste Etue may have violated the department’s social media policy.

The policy says social media posts can’t impair working relationships or damage the public perception of the department. Colonel Etue took down the post that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates” and “degenerates.” She also apologized for sharing the post.

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s standing by her. But Etue is facing an inquiry now by the Professional Standards Division of the department she leads. If found responsible, she could be handed a written reprimand or suspended for as long as five days.