Michigan Unemployment Rate Bumps Up To 4.5%

(MPRN-Lansing) More people in Michigan are looking for work, and that is driving up the unemployment rate.

There was a small net loss of jobs in October, but eight thousand people also joined the workforce in hopes of landing employment, says Bruce Weaver of the state Bureau of Labor Market Information.

“That shows that people are confident about moving into the workforce to look for jobs, so an increasing labor force is generally seen as a very positive thing.”

Michigan’s current unemployment rate of 4.5% is lower than it was at this time last year. It is, though, slightly higher than the national average.