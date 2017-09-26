Michigan Universities Won't Change Sexual Assault Policies Right Away

By Cheyna Roth 10 minutes ago

Western Michigan University - file photo
Credit WMUK

The Trump administration recently announced new guidance for how college campuses should handle sexual assault complaints. But Michigan universities won’t be changing their policies right away. 

The Trump administration rescinded the Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault last week. The new guidance isn’t mandatory, and officials say it’s temporary until they come up with new rules.

Daniel Hurley is the CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities. He said Michigan campuses will keep their current policies for now.

“While the university officials are looking at those rules, I don’t foresee any kneejerk reactions,” Hurley said.

A part of the guidance lets schools use a higher standard of evidence when judging sexual assault accusations. Another allows schools to use mediation for an informal resolution of a sexual assault case.

Hurley said state universities have been trying to improve the culture of sexual assault on campus for years. He explained that when incidents occur, the schools want,

“to make sure that both due process is involved as well as victims’ rights are adhered to at the highest level.”

Hurley said a committee will meet and go through the new guidance section by section. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she wants to strike a balance between the rights of victims and the accused.

Tags: 
campus sexual assault
higher education
u.s. department of education

Related Content

WSW: "Green Dots" Can Signify Stopping Violence

By Sep 10, 2017
Kalamazoo College

Assistant Kalamazoo College Registrar Jessica Sonnenberg-Ward says there are a lot of different data points on sexual assault and relationship violence on campus and all of them show that the numbers are too high.


WSW: Campaign Shares Facts About Sexual Assault

By Apr 4, 2016
Earlene McMichael, WMUK

Did you know Michigan has some of the toughest consent laws in the nation? Learn this and other facts about sexual assault when Sherry Brockway, director of training and community impact at the YWCA of Kalamazoo, is our guest today on WMUK's WestSouthwest public-affairs show. April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (Press icon to hear the show. For a longer version of the interview, see the end of this post.)


Report: Michigan Still Not Above Pre-Great Recession Levels For Higher Education Spending

By Cheyna Roth Aug 24, 2017
WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) Many states across the country cut funding for public higher education during the Great Recession. A new report shows the money hasn’t been replaced in most states – including in Michigan. 