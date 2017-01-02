Michigan's Minimum Wage Rises

(MPRN) -- Michigan’s minimum wage went up by 40-cents-an-hour on New Year's Day. It's now $8.90 an hour.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. But Jennifer Fields at the State Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says most businesses around the state will have to pay the higher wage.

State lawmakers approved the new minimum wage law in 2014 to head off a petition drive to raise it to $10.10 an hour. This is the third of four increases. Next January the state's wage floor will go to $9.25 per hour, although workers who get tips can still be paid less.

