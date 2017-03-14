Minnesota Hockey Fan Acknowledges Players' Epic Hair

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Hockey players are known for being tough and fast and having bad teeth. But did you know they also have epic hair? Every year, a fan in Minnesota named John King ranks the best hair in the high school hockey league. And the 2017 list is out.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JOHN KING: Our list starts with Tommy from the champs who reminds us long hair don't care as he catches the wind just right.

MARTIN: Bobs, Afros, and of course the mullet.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

KING: We call this next look the Charlie Sheen because Tanner's mullet has party in the back and the front.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.