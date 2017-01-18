Moore Says Vote for Republican Chair Doesn't Mean She's Not a Democrat

The Democrats on the Kalamazoo County Board have yet to close the rift that opened when one member helped elect a Republican as chair.

Democrat Stephanie Moore’s vote for Republican Dale Shugars cost her party the top seat on a commission where they hold a narrow majority. After her vote for Shugars, Moore was elected as the board’s vice-chair with no support from the other Democrats.

When the Democrats recently named the members of their caucus, the list did not include Moore. Democrat Julie Rogers says the group has not decided whether Moore can join.

“At this point the five of us are working together to see where we’re at on various issues and we are open to dialogue with Commissioner Moore,” Rogers said Tuesday.

Moore says she remains a committed Democrat and wants to work with everyone on the board.

“It’s time to set aside, you know the pettiness and get the best work done that we can. We only have a short amount of time and it’s time to do it,” she says.