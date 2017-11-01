More Undergrads Applying to Study at Western

By 1 hour ago

WMU President Edward Montgomery, right, announced the bump in applications at a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Western Michigan University says the number of students applying to attend the school is up from this time last year. The enrollment office says applications from would-be in-state undergrads have risen about 20 percent; out-of-state undergrad applications have increased more than 70 percent and transfer student applications are up as well.

Associate Provost for Enrollment Management Terrence Curran says the school is seeing results from a push to recruit more students. He adds that last year’s undefeated regular football season didn’t hurt either.

“It puts the university in a situation where people take a look at you for a second time. And when they take a look at Western Michigan University they find out that we have a lot of assets here,” he says.

The university also dropped its tuition rates for out-of-state undergrads earlier this year. Curran says more of those students now see Western as affordable.

“That’s really going to make a big difference for us in terms of diversifying our student body and it will also help our graduate students. As we start graduating more undergrads our grad programs are going to benefit for that,” he says.

Curran says Western’s had, in his words, some “tough times” with enrollment in the last few years.

Tags: 
WMU

Related Content

WSW: Climate Change, Capitalism And The Government's Role

By Oct 30, 2017
Solar Panels at Western Michigan University - file photo
WMUK

Journalist and author Christian Parenti says what American capitalism needs is a new round of “creative destruction” and investment. He says making those investments in renewable energy would help the economy and mitigate the impact of climate change.


WSW: Humanitarian And Economic Impact Of Climate Change

By Oct 23, 2017
Max Becherer / The Associated Press

Journalist Bob Marshall calls what’s happening to coastal Louisiana “the most severe ongoing environmental disaster in the nation.” He says sinking land combined with rising sea levels means that Louisiana has lost coastal wetlands and coastal uplands about the size of New Jersey.


WSW: How Obamacare Passed, And What Happens Next

By Oct 23, 2017
WMU University Relations

Asked what he wanted to get on the record by writing a book about his role in passing the Affordable Care Act, former Michigan Congressman Bart Stupak says “the truth.”