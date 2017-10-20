MSP Colonel Etue To Give Up Five Days Pay Over Facebook Post

File photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan State Police Kriste Etue will work five days without pay after Governor Rick Snyder decided that will be the penalty for a controversial Facebook post. 

Colonel Etue shared a Facebook meme that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “anti-American degenerates” and “millionaire ingrates.” She quickly took it down, and apologized, but still came under a storm of criticism.

The governor continues to resist calls for her to step down. From a statement released by his office:

“I have full faith in Col. Etue’s leadership as the commander of the Michigan State Police, which I believe to be the best law enforcement body in the nation. The Colonel has served honorably as an enlisted trooper for 30 years, and I hope we can come together as Michiganders to move forward and find common ground, rather than rehash past mistakes."

He also said is an opportunity to restore civility when dealing with controversial issues:

“I have long advocated for more civility in politics and in life in general. We have an opportunity for Michigan to be a model in restoring civility and showing people how we can work together, and I intend on taking advantage of that opportunity. "

The governor also ordered every department in state government to review their practices to ensure cultural awareness and sensitivity. He also ordered new initiatives to instruct law enforcement officers and recruits about fair policing practices.

But critics were not happy with the punishment. State Representative Sheldon Neeley (D-Flint), chair of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus called the governor’s decision “tone deaf.”

Neeley said Etue should have been fired or at least moved to a non-management role in the department.

“This administration continues to ignore the fact that Col. Etue’s post has seriously damaged her credibility and compromised her leadership,” he said.

michigan state police
protests
Rick Snyder
State Government

Related Content

Black Caucus Meets With Snyder On State Police Chief

By Oct 11, 2017
Michigan State Police

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder met Tuesday with the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus. The subject was the future of the Michigan State Police and its leader, Colonel Kriste Etue. 

Snyder Hopes Congress Will "Fix" ACA, Restore Insurance Subsidies

By Oct 17, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Ypsilanti) Governor Rick Snyder says he’s concerned that President Trump’s decision to end subsidies that help low-income families pay for health insurance could make rates unaffordable. 

Members of Michigan Legislative Black Caucus Meet With MSP Colonel

By Chenya Roth Oct 6, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus met with the head of the Michigan State Police Thursday. The meeting was to address concerns about a meme Colonel Kriste Etue posted on Facebook. It called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem “degenerates.” 

House Democrats Link Arms During Pledge To Support Right To Protest

By Sep 29, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Ten state House Democrats linked arms Thursday during the Pledge of Allegiance in lieu of putting their hands over their hearts. They say it was to show solidarity with NFL players and to protest a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the Michigan State Police. 