National Tour Of 'Annie' Brings WMU Grad Home Thursday

Mallory King graduated with a degree in music theater performance from Western Michigan University in 2015. Two years later, she's visiting Kalamazoo again as a lead performer in a national touring company of the Tony Award winning Annie. King talks to Cara Lieurance about her character, Lily St. Regis, and what life is like as an up-and-coming singer/dancer/actor.

An interview with Mallory King.

This production of Annie will appear on Thursday at 7:30 pm in Miller Auditorium. It's the first to star a biracial actress in the lead role, according to King. She says it also benefits from the presence of Martin Charnin, the show's original director and lyricist, and choreographer Liza Gennaro, the daughter of Annie's first choreographer, Peter Gennaro.

