National Tour Of 'Annie' Brings WMU Grad Home Thursday

By 30 seconds ago

Mallory King as Eve Saint-Regis (on left)
Credit Joan Marcus

Mallory King graduated with a degree in music theater performance from Western Michigan University in 2015. Two years later, she's visiting Kalamazoo again as a lead performer in a  national touring company of the Tony Award winning Annie.  King talks to Cara Lieurance about her character, Lily St. Regis, and what life is like as an up-and-coming singer/dancer/actor.  


This production of Annie will appear on Thursday at 7:30 pm in Miller Auditorium. It's the first to star a biracial actress in the lead role, according to King. She says it also benefits from the presence of Martin Charnin, the show's original director and lyricist, and choreographer Liza Gennaro, the daughter of Annie's first choreographer, Peter Gennaro. 

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Miller Auditorium
Mallory King
musicals
WMU

Related Content

Professional Musicians Join High School Students For Musicals

By May 13, 2016
Portage Northern High School Director of Choirs Robert Jordan (far left) hired music students from Western Michigan Universary to play their cabaret show.
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

Last weekend, Portage Northern High School put on a contemporary cabaret. The audience sat at candlelit round tables on the lower stage as students sang songs from modern Broadway hits like Wicked and Motown: The Musical. Vocalists were backed by a four-piece band, but no one in the band was a student - at least not from Portage Northern. 


Behind the scenes of Les Miserables

By Jan 29, 2013
Cara Lieurance

Les Miserables music director Lawrence Goldberg and Peter Lockyer, who plays Jean Valjean, trade behind-the-scenes stories of performing in the longest-running musical in history. They also share insights into the contrast between the show’s live production and the recent film. 

WMU Grad Leonard Sullivan, On Joining 'Book Of Mormon' Cast

By Oct 14, 2016
bookofmormonbroadway.com

You may, or may not, see Leonard Sullivan on stage next Tuesday when the Book of Mormon opens at Miller Auditorium. That's because he's a kind of elite understudy, ready to fill in for five different roles if needed.

The Book of Mormon is one of Broadway's biggest success stories in the last decade. Opening in 2011, it won nine Tony awards, including the award for Best Musical.