New Book Offers New And Experienced Players A Way Forward With The Horn

Lin Foulk is surprised by the accolades she's received upon the release of a book she wrote for a narrow audience of music educators and horn players, but since its release on Amazon.com, she's pleased that the work of over a decade might be useful to a wider audience. She spoke with Cara Lieurance about her decision to put her best teaching advice in her own words, and how she still follows her own advice as a performer.

An interview with Lin Foulk

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.