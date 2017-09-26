New Book Offers New And Experienced Players A Way Forward With The Horn

By 42 minutes ago

A guide to the horn, published by Lin Foulk, a faculty member of Western Michigan University

Lin Foulk is surprised by the accolades she's received upon the release of a book she wrote for a narrow audience of music educators and horn players, but since its release on Amazon.com, she's pleased that the work of over a decade might be useful to a wider audience. She spoke with Cara Lieurance about her decision to put her best teaching advice in her own words, and how she still follows her own advice as a performer.


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Lin Foulk
WMU
Cara Lieurance

Related Content

LHI Live: Friday Fun With WMU's Horn Studio

By & May 22, 2015
C. Lieurance

Classical improvisation, as opposed to jazz improvisation, is a way to create spontaneous music by one or more players using techniques and devices common in classical music. It has not been a part of most college programs, but Western Michigan University horn professor Lin Foulk thinks it should be.

LHI Live: Happy Oktoberfest From The Brass Rail

By & Sep 27, 2016
C. Lieurance

With the leaves changing color, a crispness to the air, and the beer turning darker, the time is ripe for another visit from The Brass Rail - Mike McMinn (cornet, trumpet), Roger Lynch (cornet, trumpet), Chris Garrett (horn) John Dickey (trombone) and Fritz MacDonald (tuba). Formed two years ago, they can be found regularly at the Old Dog Tavern, and Arcadia Ales, among other venues. They'll be at Bell's Brewery for the Kalamazoo Bach Festival's Bachtoberfest on September 29.

Wherever they go, the Brass Rail brings its trademark iPads filled with hundreds of arrangements for brass quintet. In WMUK's Takeda studio, they play a mix of swing, ragtime, classical, Tin Pan Alley, American folk - and as a nod to Oktoberfest, German polkas!