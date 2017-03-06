New Curriculum With More Options For Vocational Students Awaiting Introduction In Legislature

By Cheyna Roth 2 minutes ago

Credit Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Students need more options outside of traditional, college-track education. That’s the thought behind new legislation scheduled to be introduced this week. 

College isn’t for everyone. That’s what some lawmakers in Lansing say. Republican Representative Gary Howell says he wants to make it easier for non-college track students to get the skills training they need to pursue a career in carpentry, steel working, or something similar.

“Many of us were successful in life by going to university and becoming whatever kind of professional we are. But for many people that is not a logical route.”

The bills would, among other things, allow certain occupational training to count toward graduation credits. For examples, students could complete a career or technical education program instead of foreign language classes.

