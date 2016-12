The Boys and Girls Club of Kalamazoo has announced a new executive director will take over in February. Chris Harris-Wimsatt is currently director of Western Michigan University’s Sieta-Scholars Program.

Harris-Wimsatt has served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Kalamazoo for seven years. He will become executive director February first, replacing Bob Ezelle.

Ezelle is retiring after leading the Boys and Girls Club of Kalamazoo since 1986.