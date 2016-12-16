New Energy Policy On Its Way To Governor

(MPRN-Lansing) A major rewrite of Michigan’s energy policy is on its way to Governor Rick Snyder.

The main focus of the bills is helping utilities replace coal-fired plants that are shutting down. That’s expensive, and utilities demanded guarantees they won’t lose too many customers to alternative energy suppliers.

The compromise still preserves much of the state’s program that allows a percentage of customers to choose their energy company. It also boosts the amount of power to be generated using renewable resources.

This was one of the final acts of the Legislature before wrapping up this year’s session. And Governor Rick Snyder says he’s happy lawmakers got this done.

“Michigan has a defined a platform for us for the next few decades, and it’s a path that I think is very strong and thoughtful.”

Critics of the policies say they’ll try to revisit some of them in 2017. I’m Rick Pluta at the state Capitol