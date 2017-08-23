New Music By Elizabeth Start Inspired By World Travel, Hilberry Poems

Cellist and composer Elizabeth Start and guests will perform a program of fresh works inspired by her journeys to Alaska and Vietnam on Sunday. She'll also feature a number of song settings based on the poetry of Kalamazoo poet Conrad Hilberry. Start shares some of her travel stories and a recording of Hilberry reading his own poem, "The Mousetrap," in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.
Baritone Carl Ratner, violinist Mark Portolese, pianist Lawrence Axelrod, and percussionist Carolyn Koebel are appearing as guest musicians for the concert, which begins at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Kalamazoo.
