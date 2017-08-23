New Music By Elizabeth Start Inspired By World Travel, Hilberry Poems

Cellist and composer Elizabeth Start and guests will perform a program of fresh works inspired by her journeys to Alaska and Vietnam on Sunday. She'll also feature a number of song settings based on the poetry of Kalamazoo poet Conrad Hilberry. Start shares some of her travel stories and a recording of Hilberry reading his own poem, "The Mousetrap," in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Elizabeth Start

Baritone Carl Ratner, violinist Mark Portolese, pianist Lawrence Axelrod, and percussionist Carolyn Koebel are appearing as guest musicians for the concert, which begins at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Kalamazoo.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.