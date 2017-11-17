New Name, New Music: The Founding Releases Its First Album, 'Form'

In under three years, the members of The Founding have earned a reputation as a progressive Celtic-influenced band with a powerful stage presence, all while finishing their music degrees at Western Michigan University. Chief songwriters Joel Myers and Lukas Stanley spoke to Cara Lieurance about the band's fast rise and the surprising directions their first album took. They also tell the stories behind four of the songs from The Founding's first album, Form.

