New Name, New Music: The Founding Releases Its First Album, 'Form'

By 1 hour ago

The Founding
Credit Ashley Slater Photography

In under three years, the members of The Founding have earned a reputation as a progressive Celtic-influenced band with a powerful stage presence, all while finishing their music degrees at Western Michigan University. Chief songwriters Joel Myers and Lukas Stanley spoke to Cara Lieurance about the band's fast rise and the surprising directions their first album took. They also tell the stories behind four of the songs from The Founding's first album, Form.


The Founding
Blarney Castle
Joel Myers
Lukas Stanley

Related Content

Local Celtic Band Seeks 'Likes' For New Single

By Sep 23, 2016

Blarney Castle was formed in 2014 by six Western Michigan University music students. It was the brainchild of Joel Myers, a native of Chelsea, MI, who gained his Irish fiddling skills performing with the Chelsea House Orchestra.

Since its formation, Blarney Castle has performed sophisticated arrangements and original sets of Celtic music at festivals around the state and beyond. The new single, "Silhouettes Against The Soil," to be released on October 14, was written by Myers. Myers, keyboardist Lukas Stanley, and singer/flutist E.J. Schubkegel visited WMUK to preview the new song.


Irish Singer Séan Tyrrell To Bring Songs, Stories, And Poetry In 'A Message Of Peace'

By Oct 13, 2017
Kevin Byrne

Séan Tyrrell, who lives on the west coast of Ireland, discovered the writings of John Boyle O'Reilly in New York City four decades ago, where he visited a bookstore and picked up 1000 Years of Irish Poetry. Although written a century earlier, O'Reilly's palpable disgust of avarice and earnest advocacy for the powerless made an impact. Tyrrell now calls him "one of the greatest Irishmen who ever lived." The details of O'Reilly's life and the profundity of his vision add up to an evening of storytelling, song, and poetry that includes a daring prison escape, adventures at sea, an American success story, and a tragic early death. Séan Tyrrell performs A Message of Peace: The Life of John Boyle O'Reilly in concert on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 pm at the First Congregational Church Chapel. Cash admission will be taken at the door; more details here.


Jesse Smith And Sean Gavin To Play A 'Pure Drop' Irish Concert

By Jul 24, 2017
Hup Skerries, via YouTube

Just a fiddle, and a flute. And rhythm, ornaments, breath accents, and stories. In the tradition of Irish folk music, two players is enough for an evening's entertainment, harkening back to the days when resources were scarce but social music-making was prized.

On Thursday at First Congregational Church, fiddler Jesse Smith (Danu, The Tap Room Trio) and flutist Sean Gavin (Bua, Teada) will perform, highlighting their new album, Music From The Lost Continent, which was called "straight-up trad at its best" in a Tradconnect review. Cara Lieurance spoke with Jesse Smith about his love of the music and his admiration for players of the past, including Michael Coleman, who was famous in the 1920 for his cylinder recordings.