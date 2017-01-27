New Release From Mas Que Nada Celebrates Latin Jazz In West Michigan

By 1 minute ago

Mas Que Nada

The second album for the award-winning Western Michigan University Latin jazz group Mas Que Nada  will be released on Monday, January 30 at The Union in Kalamazoo. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, vocalist Monica Pabelonio and WMU director of jazz studies Tom Knific talk about the making of the album and share some music highlights.


The 10-piece group performs at 9 pm. The concert is free. More information is available at the WMU Jazz website.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Mas Que Nada
WMU
Tom Knific

Related Content

Modern Guitar Virtuoso Fareed Haque Performs At WMU

By Oct 19, 2016
fareed.com

Fareed Haque first set himself apart from other guitarists with a simple tactic: play faster than anyone else. But he had other gifts which would round out his youthful need for speed.  An ear for jazz, world, rock, and fusion music, a deep study of classical guitar, and a multi-cultural upbringing helped him become one of the most complete guitarists working today.


Edward Simon's 'House Of Numbers,' For Jazz & Classical Players, Premieres Sunday

By Sep 9, 2016
edwardsimon.com

Jazz pianist Edward Simon, a bandleader and member of SFJazz Collective, has established close ties to Western Michigan's School of Music in the last few years as an Artist-in-Residence, says jazz professor Tom Knific. He will premiere a new, 40-minute jazz suite at the Dalton Center Recital Hall on Sunday.

A jazz conversation with Joe Lovano and Tom Knific

By Dec 2, 2013
Jimmy Katz

In November at Western Michigan University, renowned tenor saxophonist Joe Lovano performed and collaborated with the Western Jazz Quartet and the students of the University Jazz Orchestra. 

Here's a conversation recorded at WMUK on the eve of the November 22nd concert, with Mr Lovano and bassist Tom Knific, chair of the WMU Jazz Studies department