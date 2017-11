Historically, music can be divided into two broad categories: music based on song, and music based on dance, according to Andrew Koehler, director of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra. The conductor joined Cara Lieurance to preview folk-dance inspired works of Grieg, Delius, and De Falla, as well as arias by Mozart and Handel, which will be performed by of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra's 2016-17 season, called "Spirit of the Dance." Performing the arias is baritone Alex Smith, the winner of the 2017 KJSO Concerto Competition.

An interview with Andrew Koehler