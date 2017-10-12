Newly-Founded Kalamazoo Youth Jazz Orchestra Welcoming Applicants

Benje Daneman, co-director of the Jazz & Creative Institute, joins Cara Lieurance to spread the word about the newly-founded Kalamazoo Jazz Youth Orchestra. It's seeking young musicians in 9th - 12 grades, who will meet every other week to rehearse for a spring concert at Western Michigan University. Daneman says the kids will have to keep their parts prepared and do some focused listening between rehearsals. In addition, they will have several opportunities to be mentored by professionals.

An interview with Benje Daneman

Registration for the orchestra ends on Monday, Oct 16. The registration form is at the Jazz & Creative Institute's website.

