Newly-Founded Kalamazoo Youth Jazz Orchestra Welcoming Applicants

By 6 minutes ago

Credit jcinstitute.org

Benje Daneman, co-director of the Jazz & Creative Institute, joins Cara Lieurance to spread the word about the newly-founded Kalamazoo Jazz Youth Orchestra. It's seeking young musicians in 9th - 12 grades, who will meet every other week to rehearse for a spring concert at Western Michigan University. Daneman says the kids will have to keep their parts prepared and do some focused listening between rehearsals. In addition, they will have several opportunities to be mentored by professionals.  


Registration for the orchestra ends on Monday, Oct 16. The registration form is at the Jazz & Creative Institute's website.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
benje daneman
Kalamazoo Jazz Youth Orchestra

Related Content

Jazz couple combines raw lyrics with a storytelling quality

By Jan 14, 2013
Nich Mueller

Kalamazoo Jazz musicians Ashley and Benje Daneman are not afraid to tell a true story. Ashley’s no-nonsense style songwriting combines well with Benje’s interpretive compositions, like in the song Floating On that Benje wrote about an experience he had walking the streets of New York City. 