No No-Fault Deal In Sight

By 35 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing)  The state House Republican leader is still trying to get enough votes for an auto no-fault insurance overhaul, and he’s not having much luck. 

House Speaker Tom Leonard is behind a plan that would give a rate rollback to customers who choose plans that limit their medical benefits if they are seriously injured in a car crash. The plan would replace the current system that offers unlimited medical and care benefits to people who suffer catastrophic injuries in car crashes.

“This is the first plan that truly offers rate relief to the citizens of this state.”

But there’s still no agreement, even among Leonard’s Republican caucus, on a solution. A competing bipartisan plan would require insurers to set rates based only on driving records, and not where customers live, or their credit reports.

Tags: 
auto insurance
Medicaid
State Government

Related Content

State House Holds First Hearing On Auto No-Fault Overhaul

By Cheyna Roth Oct 4, 2017
State Capitol Rotunda - file photo
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The state legislature held a marathon committee hearing on a bill to overhaul Michigan’s auto insurance law Tuesday. 

Snyder Touts Healthy Michigan, As House Republicans Try To Stop Enrollment

By Cheyna Roth Jun 12, 2017
State Capitol - file photo
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Republicans in Lansing are trying to roll back the state’s Medicaid expansion – but their legislation may be dead on arrival. 