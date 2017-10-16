No No-Fault Deal In Sight

(MPRN-Lansing) The state House Republican leader is still trying to get enough votes for an auto no-fault insurance overhaul, and he’s not having much luck.

House Speaker Tom Leonard is behind a plan that would give a rate rollback to customers who choose plans that limit their medical benefits if they are seriously injured in a car crash. The plan would replace the current system that offers unlimited medical and care benefits to people who suffer catastrophic injuries in car crashes.

“This is the first plan that truly offers rate relief to the citizens of this state.”

But there’s still no agreement, even among Leonard’s Republican caucus, on a solution. A competing bipartisan plan would require insurers to set rates based only on driving records, and not where customers live, or their credit reports.